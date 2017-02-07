Overturned wind turbine lorry blocks road
7 February 2017 Last updated at 17:01 GMT
A road in southern Scotland has been completely blocked after an accident involving a lorry towing part of a wind turbine.
The incident happened at about 22:45 on Monday on the A713 Castle Douglas to Ayr road just north of Parton.
A Daf lorry, part of a convoy heading to the Brockloch wind farm at Carsphairn, left the roadway.
Nobody was injured in the crash but the route is expected to be closed for a considerable length of time.