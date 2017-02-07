Overturned wind turbine lorry blocks road

A road in southern Scotland has been completely blocked after an accident involving a lorry towing part of a wind turbine.

The incident happened at about 22:45 on Monday on the A713 Castle Douglas to Ayr road just north of Parton.

A Daf lorry, part of a convoy heading to the Brockloch wind farm at Carsphairn, left the roadway.

Nobody was injured in the crash but the route is expected to be closed for a considerable length of time.