Mother's racial abuse on train leaves her 'scared' for other people

A mother who was racially abused on a train with her young son says she is scared that other people may not know how to report it.

Sanaa Shahid had been travelling on a train to Glasgow when another passenger began shouting racist abuse at her and her four-year-old son, telling them that they should not be in the country.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Kaye Adams programme, Mrs Shahid said the experience meant she was apprehensive about using public transport and fearful for other people who may not know how to speak up against racism.

She told the programme: "I'm not scared to speak up ...but the thing that scares me is that there's people out there that won't know what to say".

Solicitor Alexander Mackinnon was fined at Carlisle Magistrates Court after admitting the racially aggravated offence on 29 December.