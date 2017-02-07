Scotland's papers: Paige killer attack and cemetery gun stash

Births to mothers aged over 45 have grown faster in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK over the past 15 years, says The Herald, which reports the leader of Scotland's midwives warning that there are signs the country's maternity services are "beginning to buckle".

The i also reports that Scotland's maternity services are under intense pressure due to high birth rates, an ageing midwife workforce and complex births as a result of older or obese mothers.

MSPs will reject the UK government's proposal to leave the EU in a vote which Nicola Sturgeon is calling "one of the most significant in the history of the Scottish Parliament", according to The Scotsman.

The National also reports that Nicola Sturgeon has described today's Holyrood debate on Article 50 as "one of the most significant votes in the history of the Scottish Parliament since devolution".

Nicola Sturgeon's poverty adviser deleted criticism of flagship SNP policies from a major report after showing a draft version to the first minister, according to The Times.

The Army is to set up cadet units in Scottish schools for the first time, with a secondary school in Dumfries among the first to feature such a unit, reports the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express claims that cancer sufferers have been given new hope by a "wonder drug" after a terminally ill man who took the treatment was apparently "cured".

A cache of guns and ammunition has been discovered at the cemetery where gangster Kevin "Gerbil" Carroll is buried, according to the Daily Record.

The man who murdered teenager Paige Doherty, John Leatham, was battered by a rapist two days after switching jails over fears inmates were plotting his murder, writes The Scottish Sun.

The Daily Star of Scotland claims that Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan was taken to hospital with severe chest pains following her stay in the famous house.

Disruptive school pupils who use their mobile phone in class are being "let off the hook" because their devices are "too expensive" to be confiscated reports The Courier.