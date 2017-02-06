Huge clap of thunder rumbles over Aberdeen
6 February 2017 Last updated at 15:57 GMT
A huge clap of thunder was heard over the west end of Aberdeen at the weekend - and inadvertently recorded.
BBC reporter Neil Metcalf was recording an interview when he was interrupted by an impromptu sound effect from the sky.
Neil saw a flash of thunder about five seconds before hearing a noise which he described as "like standing next to the Edinburgh gun".
Listen to the single loud clap of thunder recorded on Sunday about 14:45.