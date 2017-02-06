Library bay prototype to help art school restoration
6 February 2017 Last updated at 11:34 GMT
Restoration work to the Mackintosh library at Glasgow School of Art, which was destroyed by fire nearly three years ago, has taken a step forward with the appointment of an Edinburgh-based specialist carpentry company.
Craftsmen from Laurence McIntosh have begun building a prototype of the library bay to test materials and construction techniques.
BBC Scotland's Aileen Clarke reports on how the project has set about restoring the decorative heart of the building.