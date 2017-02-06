Ferry service disruption warning as high winds forecast

Image caption The BBC weather map forecasts rain, snow and gales across the west of Scotland at 17:00

Ferry passengers are being warned to expect serious disruption as severe gales are forecast in parts of western and northern Scotland.

Caledonian MacBrayne, Pentland Ferries and Northlink Ferries said high winds could affect services for the remainder of the day.

A yellow "be aware" warning for wind in the north and west of Scotland has been issued by the Met Office.

It has also warned of icy conditions across the country overnight.

Forecasters said the Highlands and Strathclyde could expect of gusts of up to 60mph between 11:00 and 22:00.

They could reach speeds of 75mph in the Western Isles.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has warned of ice across much of Scotland overnight

The Met Office said it could lead to disruption to road, air and ferry transport and power cuts were possible.

Its chief forecaster said "severe gales" would affect the west of Scotland in the early evening.

They added: "The strongest wind gusts are likely over and to the north of high ground, and in coastal areas exposed to this wind direction."

Caledonian MacBrayne said 23 of its 26 routes were likely to be disrupted or cancelled.

There was a "probability of weather disruption and possible cancellation" on Northlink Ferries' services between Orkney, Shetland and the mainland.

Drifting snow warning

Pentland Ferries' sailings from St Margarets Hope and Gills Bay in Orkney have also been affected.

And flights due to land at Barra airport were cancelled, according to its Twitter feed.

A Met Office yellow warning for ice overnight and into Tuesday morning has also been issued.

It will lead to hazardous conditions on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths across large parts of Scotland, forecasters warned.

Up to 5cm (2in) of snow is also likely to fall on high ground, above 300m, in the southern and eastern Highlands, which may affect transport routes, they added.

They warned that the very highest routes could be hit by 10cm (4in) of snow, as well as wind, which could lead to drifting.

Image copyright PA

