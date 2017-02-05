Scotland's papers: Drug driving and elderly 'denied' care

The Scottish government's flagship policy of free care for the elderly appears to be in crisis amid a catalogue of failings that suggest many pensioners are being denied the care they deserve, according to a Sunday Times investigation.

The Sunday Herald says new figures reveal the same number of drivers have died on our roads after taking cannabis as those who died after drinking.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is sharing a "secret" £4m house with a French politician at the centre of a probe into illegal funding of his party, reports the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

Katie Price has "sensationally revealed" that she stripped off for a night of passion with Simon Cowell, says the Scottish Sun on Sunday.

The Sunday Mail has an interview with the mother of Emma Caldwell, who says will never forget her murdered daughter and how she still hopes for justice.

And the Sunday Post says that a council so hard-up it was thinking of scrapping hot school dinners has spent £250,000 on a fence to reduce noise from a football pitch after just one complaint.