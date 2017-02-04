Scotland's papers: Teacher search and 'racist' solicitor

A global campaign to hire hundreds of teachers is under way to address crippling classroom shortages, says The Herald. The paper writes that trainee teachers in Australia, Canada, Ireland and Northern Ireland - countries where they are in surplus - will be invited to apply for positions in Scotland.

Theresa May has told EU leaders they should work with Donald Trump and warned a clash between Europe and the US would "embolden those who would do us harm", according to The Scotsman.

Activists are to step up their efforts to close the Dungavel detention centre after the Home Office scrapped plans to build a replacement "short-term" holding unit beside Glasgow Airport, reports The National.

A shadow minister is being funded by a law firm with links to the Chinese state, an investigation by The Times has established. Barry Gardiner, shadow international trade secretary, has received more than £180,000 in staff costs from the firm that acts as chief legal adviser to the Chinese embassy, says the paper.

French leaders have said a fresh terrorist assault in Paris was averted after a machete-wielding attacker was shot down by soldiers at the Louvre as he rushed a security patrol while yelling "Allahu akbar", according to the i newspaper.

Shoppers are to be stopped from bulk-buying iceberg lettuce, broccoli, aubergines, tender heart cabbages and loose courgettes, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.

Families have been dealt a "kick in the teeth" after energy giant Npower announced it was putting up bills by more than £100 a year, writes the Scottish Daily Express.

The Daily Record focuses its front page on the case of a solicitor and former public schoolboy who admitted racially abusing a woman and her young son on a train.

Greenock Lotto jackpot winner James Couper plans to use his £4.3m fortune to buy a modest £16,000 Ford Focus - so he can keep his car insurance costs down, says The Scottish Sun.

Perth and Kinross could share in a 15,000 jobs bonanza through a £1.8bn package of investment, claims The Courier.