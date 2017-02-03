Library bay prototype to help art school restoration

A full-size prototype of a library bay is to be built as part of restoration work for Glasgow School of Art's (GSA) fire-damaged Mackintosh building.

Edinburgh-based joinery firm Laurence McIntosh is to create the structure based on a design researched and developed by Page\Park architects.

It is hoped the work will help test the materials and techniques used to construct the original library.

The main library construction is scheduled to begin early next year.