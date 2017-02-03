Ferry port worker from Greenock wins £4.3m in lottery

A ferry port assistant from Greenock says he is "a bit shaken up" after winning more than £4m from Saturday night's National Lottery draw.

James Couper, 46, first found out that he had won during his lunch break at work the following day when a colleague read out the winning numbers.

His winning numbers were five, 21, 23, 34, 43 and 45.

Mr Couper is still deciding what to do with his winnings, but has promised his children Rachel, 20, and Daniel, 16, a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.