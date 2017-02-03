Youth football official Mitch Agnew cleared by SYFA

Image copyright SYFA Image caption Mitch Agnew had been suspended by the Scottish Youth Football Association

A senior official has been cleared to return to work after an investigation by the Scottish Youth Football Association (SYFA).

Mitch Agnew had been suspended in December pending an investigation into the handling of a complaint from the family of a child sex abuse victim.

A spokesman for the SYFA said the claims related to a failure to act on a report of child abuse.

It said it had been "unable to identify any substantive proof".

The investigation centred on whether allegations of abuse by youth coach and referee Hugh Stevenson were handled correctly.

Mr Agnew, who is a long-serving administrator in the SYFA and a former youth football coach, was suspended pending the investigation.

He denied ever being made aware of any allegations about Mr Stevenson.

A spokesman for the SYFA said: "In December last year, a claim was made against a current member of SYFA staff that, in the early 1990s, they had been informed of allegations of child abuse and had failed to act upon them.

"Whilst this allegation predated the formation of the SYFA, we launched an immediate investigation and suspended the employee without prejudice.

"We have carried out a thorough and detailed investigation and have interviewed a number of people, including those directly involved in the alleged conversation over 20 years ago.

"Despite this, we have been unable to identify any substantive proof supporting the central allegation that such a conversation actually took place."

The spokesman added: "We have contacted those interviewed to update them on the latest developments and the fact that our member of staff has now been cleared to return to work.

"However, during the course of our interviews, a number of other allegations were made, none of which related to the SYFA employee in any way, and we have informed Police Scotland as they may wish to investigate these matters further."