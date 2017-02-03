Final section completes Queensferry Crossing

The final section of the Queensferry Crossing has been lifted into place completing the bridge's 1.7-mile deck span.

The structure, which links Edinburgh and Fife, is expected to open in May.

It will be fitted with 3.5m-high baffle barriers across its entire length to break up and deflect gusts of wind which, operators say, will reduce closures.

Once it is opened, the current Forth Road Bridge will be used for public transport, cycling and walking.

The new crossing will take all other traffic.