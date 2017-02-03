Tributes paid to MND campaigner Gordon Aikman
3 February 2017 Last updated at 16:50 GMT
The Motor Neurone Disease patient and campaigner Gordon Aikman has died at the age of 31.
He raised more than £500,000 for research into the disease and successfully persuaded the Scottish government to double the number of specialist nurses who support people with the condition.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Aikman from across the political spectrum.
BBC Scotland's political correspondent Glenn Campbell reports.