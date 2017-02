From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 January and 3 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Kev Bolton Image caption Kev Bolton passed Gruinard Bay on "a balmy January day" when temperatures reached 14C.

Image copyright Alistair Hastings Image caption An outbuilding by Luce Bay. Alistair Hastings, from Maybole, liked its decoration.

Image copyright Michael Reid Image caption Michael Reid visited Aberdeen beach.

Image copyright Paul Wellcoat Image caption Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy. Paul Wellcoat was there on Sunday morning.

Image copyright Ian Urie Image caption River Clyde in Glasgow. Ian Urie was there for a gig.

Image copyright Gladys Main Image caption Gladys Main, from Aberdeen, said it was a "beautiful day" on Tap O'Noth on Sunday.

Image copyright Morris Macleod Image caption Stags caught on night vision camera. Morris Macleod was trying out his new kit before a trip to Namibia.

Image copyright Fiona Wilson Image caption A Celtic Connections gig in Glasgow. Fiona Wilson, from Skye, was there with her husband.

Image copyright Rob Ware Image caption Torabhaig Distillery is due to open in Sleat during the summer. Photo by Rob Ware from Ord on the Isle of Skye.

Image copyright Audrey Doherty Image caption Pebbles surrounded by icy water in Lunan Bay. Photo by Audrey Doherty.

Image copyright Ian Whitters Image caption A cool -5C at night on the Pap of Glencoe created a mirror-like Loch Leven, said Ian Whitters from Rutherglen.

Image copyright Eoin Scollay Image caption Lerwick was the setting for Up Helly Aa on Tuesday. Photo by Eoin Scollay.

Image copyright Steven Kerr Image caption Steven Kerr found sunshine and snow in Innerleithen.

Image copyright Susan Mothersole Image caption Susan Mothersole, from Edinburgh, walked along Glasgow's graffiti mural trail on Thursday.

Image copyright Drew Stewart Image caption Fishing buddies? Drew Stewart, from Argyll, watched this otter and seal in Loch Fyne on Tuesday.

Image copyright Ian Davidson Image caption Chinese new year celebrations in Perth. Photo by Ian Davidson.

Image copyright Tony Sharp Image caption Whitelee wind farm. Tony Sharp, from East Kilbride, was there on Wednesday.

Image copyright Rosie Mackay Image caption Children driving? Rosie Mackay saw this sign near Milngavie water treatment works.

Image copyright Robert Lees Image caption Robert Lees calls this "the other Stirling bridge". Photo taken on Thursday.

Image copyright Emma Simpson Image caption Emma Simpson, from Port Seton, noticed fishing boats reflected on the water of the local harbour.

All pictures are copyrighted.