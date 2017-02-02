Hannah Bardell's Trainspotting-inspired anti-Brexit speech

An SNP MP has delivered a speech inspired by Ewan McGregor's character in Trainspotting during a debate on Brexit.

Hannah Bardell, who represents Livingston, told the House of Commons she wanted to pay tribute to Danny Boyle, Irvine Welsh and Ewan McGregor.

The style of delivery mirrored that of Renton's opening monologue in the film with "Choose life" substituted for "Choose Brexit".

Ms Bardell cautioned that leaving the EU would be "the beginning of the end for this disunited kingdom".