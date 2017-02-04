Scotland's 50 post-war A-listed buildings
Two blocks of flats in Edinburgh have become the 50th and 51st buildings whose construction was completed after World War Two to be given Category A listed status.
Historic Environment Scotland puts important buildings into three categories.
Those in Category A are considered to be buildings of national or international importance, either architectural or historic.
Post-war structures to be given Category A status include the Forth Road Bridge, the Burrell Collection, numerous churches, hydroelectric power stations and two swimming pools.
- University of Glasgow, Chemistry Building (1938 - 1954)
- Easterheughs, Aberdour, Fife (1946-55)
- Holy Family RC Church, Port Glasgow (1946-59)
- Tummel Garry Hydro Electric Scheme, Pitlochry Power Station & Dam (1947-51)
- Clunie Power Station including Memorial Arch (1949-50)
- Notre Dame High School, Glasgow (1949 - 1953)
- The Robin Chapel, Thistle Foundation, Edinburgh (1949-52)
- Sloy Power Station including complex, Arrochar (1950)
- Spean Bridge, Commando Memorial (1951)
- HMSO, Sighthill, Edinburgh (1951)
- St Laurence's RC Church, Greenock (1951-54)
- Crombie Halls, Meston Walk, Aberdeen (1953-56)
- Our Lady and St Francis School, Glasgow (1954 & 1963)
- St Paul's RC Church, Glenrothes (1956-57)
- High Sunderland, Galashiels (1957)
- Pollock Halls of Residence (Phases I and II), University of Edinburgh (1956-64)
- Forth Road Bridge (1958-64)
- St Columba's Parish Church, Church Street, Glenrothes, Fife (1958-62)
- St Peter's Seminary, Cardross, conceived 1959
- Ben Cruachan Hydro Electric Scheme, Turbine Hall (1959-65)
- David Hume Tower & Lecture Block (Blocks A & B), George Square, Uni of Edinburgh (1960-63)
- St Mary of the Angels RC Church, Falkirk (1960-61)
- Scottish Widows, 9-10 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh (1962)
- Dollan Aqua Centre, Town Centre Park, East Kilbride (1963-65)
- St Bride's, East Kilbride, (1963-4)
- Bannockburn, Memorial Cairn , Rotonda and Statue (1954 and 1962-64)
- 242-244 Canongate (Chessel's Court N Block), Edinburgh (1963-64)
- University of St Andrews, Andrew Melville Hall (1963-8)
- Craigsbank Church, Edinburgh (1964-66)
- Sacred Heart RC Church, Cumbernauld (1964)
- Mortonhall Crematorium, Howdenhall Road, Edinburgh (1964)
- Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church, Glasgow (1964-65)
- Pitcorthie House Including Goodall Cottage, Garden Walls and Outbuilding, Colinsburgh, Leven (1964-67)
- Main Library, George Square, Uni of Edinburgh (1965-67)
- George Sq Theatre, Edinburgh University (Block E), (1965-70)
- Brucefield Church, Whitburn (1965-66)
- The New Club, 84-87 Princes Street, Edinburgh (1966)
- Ambulance Service and St Andrew's Ambulance Station, Maitland St, Glasgow (1966-70)
- Pathfoot Building, Stirling University (1966-7)
- Principal's House, 1 Airthrey Castle Yard, Stirling University (1966-7)
- Anniesland Court, 833-853 Crow Road, Glasgow (1966-68)
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh (1967)
- Edinburgh Greenhouse, Royal Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh (1967)
- The Burrell Collection, Pollok Country Park, Glasgow (1971-1983)
- Scottish Widows HQ, 15 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh (1972-76)
- The Studio, Selkirk (former Bernat Klein) (1972)
- Eden Court Theatre, Ness Walk, Inverness (1973-76)
- Centrelink 5, Calderhead Road, Shotts (former Cummins Engine Co Ltd) (1975-83)
- West Princes Street Gardens, Robert Louis Stevenson Memorial (1999)
Cables Wynd House and neighbouring Linksview House in Edinburgh are the 50th and 51st post-war building to be given Category A status.