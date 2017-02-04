Scotland's 50 post-war A-listed buildings

Image copyright M J Richardson Image caption Centrelink at Shotts is considered to be one of Britain’s most significant and important large industrial buildings of the later 20th Century

Two blocks of flats in Edinburgh have become the 50th and 51st buildings whose construction was completed after World War Two to be given Category A listed status.

Historic Environment Scotland puts important buildings into three categories.

Those in Category A are considered to be buildings of national or international importance, either architectural or historic.

Post-war structures to be given Category A status include the Forth Road Bridge, the Burrell Collection, numerous churches, hydroelectric power stations and two swimming pools.

Image copyright Lisa Jarvis Image caption The Scottish Widows building on Dalkeith Road in Edinburgh was opened in 1976. It was designed by Sir Basil Spence.

Image copyright Leslie Barrie Image caption Brucefield Church in Whitburn, West Lothian (1965-66)

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Anniesland Court, 833-853 Crow Road, Glasgow (1966-68)

Image caption Eden Court Theatre, Ness Walk, Inverness (1973-76)

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Holy Family RC Church, Port Glasgow (1946-59). Designed by Gillespie, Kidd & Coia

Image caption The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow. (1971-1983)

Image caption Mortonhall Crematorium, Howdenhall Road, Edinburgh (1964)

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Ambulance Service and St Andrew's Ambulance Station, Maitland St, Glasgow (1966-70)

Image copyright Edward McMaihin Image caption Robert Louis Stevenson Memorial (1999) in West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Image copyright Rcahms Image caption Bernat Klein's studio near Selkirk is one of the most striking modern buildings in the Scottish Borders

Image copyright Other Image caption HMSO Store at Sighthill Industrial Estate, Edinburgh, was opened in 9 December 1950.

Image copyright Other Image caption David Hume Tower at Edinburgh Univeristy was built between 1960 and 1963

Image copyright James Allan Image caption Clunie Power Station including Memorial Arch (1949-50)

Image copyright Richard West Image caption Tummel Garry Hydro Electric Scheme, Pitlochry Power Station & Dam (1947-51)

Image copyright Brian Jorgensen Image caption Spean Bridge, Commando Memorial (1951)

Image copyright Bill Harrison Image caption Crombie Halls, Meston Walk, Aberdeen (1953-56)

Image copyright G Laird Image caption Sloy Power Station including complex, Arrochar (1950)

Image copyright Tom Morrison Image caption Notre Dame High School in Glasgow, designed by TS Cordiner and built just after the war

Image copyright Michael Wolchover Image caption High Sunderland, in Galashiels, was built in the 1950s for the textile designer and artist Bernat Klein.

Image copyright bbc Image caption St Peter's Seminary opened in 1966 and was deconsecrated in 1980

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption St Laurence's RC Church, Greenock (1951-54)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Forth Road Bridge was opened in 1964

Image copyright Duncan Cumming Image caption St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Glenrothes (1956-57)

Image copyright Lesley O'Hare Image caption St Mary of the Angels RC Church, Falkirk (1960-61)

Image copyright Graeme Yuill Image caption Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church, Dennistoun, Glasgow (1964-65)

Cables Wynd House and neighbouring Linksview House in Edinburgh are the 50th and 51st post-war building to be given Category A status.

Image copyright Santiago Arribas Pena Image caption Cables Wynd House is known as the banana flats due to its distinctive curved shape