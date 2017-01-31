Scottish veterans at greater risk of deprivation, finds study

New research has found strong links between mental health issues among ex-service personnel and high levels of deprivation.

The study by Combat Stress found Scottish veterans were at a higher risk of deprivation than those in other parts of the UK.

On average, it takes 11 years for a person to seek help for mental health issues after leaving the military.

Andy Smith, the charity's regional operations manager in Scotland, says more veterans are coming forward to ask for help due to better education on the issue and increased access to services.