Signs of the times: Scotland's Trump protests

Image caption The BBC's Lorna Gordon says this lady from Georgia in the US says she's angry and ashamed about the President's travel ban.

Scottish cities hosted protests against US President Donald Trump's travel ban on Monday night and some of the protesters brought a distinctly Scottish touch to their banners.

The largest demonstrations were in Glasgow and Edinburgh with protesters also gathering in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Mr Trump has halted the entire US refugee programme for 120 days and suspended the visas of all nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

His executive order, signed on Friday, also indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from the US.

Thousands of Scots took to the streets, many with home-made signs and a healthy dose of Scottish humour.

Image caption A Chewin' the Fat reference from a protester in Glasgow

Image caption The word "bam" seems to be popular among protesters

Image caption The BBC's Lorna Gordon saw this sign at the Glasgow protest

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Yoor Wullie tweeted from the Dundee protest

Image copyright Twiiter Image caption A little bit of the Glasgow vernacular in this sign, tweeted by Refuweegee

Image caption The Father Ted approach to protest in Edinburgh. BBC Scotland's Phil Sim says "There is always one."

Image copyright Lara Wood Image caption A Scottish childhood song's words are slightly changed for this sign, tweeted by Lara Wood

Image copyright Ben Frost Image caption "You know it's bad when it is protested in St Andrews" reads a sign at a protest in St Andrews

Image copyright @isa_sem Image caption A poem for Donald Trump at the Glasgow protest

Image caption A number of different approaches to home-made signs in Aberdeen

Image caption Someone in Aberdeen would rather be having dinner

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A reference to Donald Trump's prolific Twitter activity from Edinburgh protesters

Image copyright Mark Runnacles Image caption Demonstrators at the Edinburgh protest

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Demonstrators march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump's Muslim travel ban to the USA

