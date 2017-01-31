Scotland

Signs of the times: Scotland's Trump protests

  • 31 January 2017
  • From the section Scotland
The BBC's Lorna Gordon says this lady from Georgia says she's angry and ashamed about the President's travel ban.
Image caption The BBC's Lorna Gordon says this lady from Georgia in the US says she's angry and ashamed about the President's travel ban.

Scottish cities hosted protests against US President Donald Trump's travel ban on Monday night and some of the protesters brought a distinctly Scottish touch to their banners.

The largest demonstrations were in Glasgow and Edinburgh with protesters also gathering in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Mr Trump has halted the entire US refugee programme for 120 days and suspended the visas of all nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

His executive order, signed on Friday, also indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from the US.

Thousands of Scots took to the streets, many with home-made signs and a healthy dose of Scottish humour.

A Chewin the Fat reference from another protester in Glasgow
Image caption A Chewin' the Fat reference from a protester in Glasgow
The word Bam seems to be popular among protesters - pic Lorna Gordon
Image caption The word "bam" seems to be popular among protesters
The BBC's Lorna Gordon saw this sign at the Glasgow protest
Image caption The BBC's Lorna Gordon saw this sign at the Glasgow protest
Yoor Wullie tweeted from the Dundee protest Image copyright Twitter
Image caption Yoor Wullie tweeted from the Dundee protest
trump Image copyright Twiiter
Image caption A little bit of the Glasgow vernacular in this sign, tweeted by Refuweegee
The Father Ted approach to protest. BBC Scotland's Phil Sim says "There is always one."
Image caption The Father Ted approach to protest in Edinburgh. BBC Scotland's Phil Sim says "There is always one."
Lara Wood tweet Image copyright Lara Wood
Image caption A Scottish childhood song's words are slightly changed for this sign, tweeted by Lara Wood
"You know it's bad when it is protested in St Andrews" reads a sign at a protest in St Andrews Image copyright Ben Frost
Image caption "You know it's bad when it is protested in St Andrews" reads a sign at a protest in St Andrews
A poem for Donald Trump Image copyright @isa_sem
Image caption A poem for Donald Trump at the Glasgow protest
A number of different approaches to home-made signs in Aberdeen
Image caption A number of different approaches to home-made signs in Aberdeen
Someone in Aberdeen would rather be having dinner
Image caption Someone in Aberdeen would rather be having dinner
Demonstrators hold placards as they march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump"s Muslim travel ban to the USA on January 30, 2017 in Edinburgh Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A reference to Donald Trump's prolific Twitter activity from Edinburgh protesters
Demonstrators hold placards as they march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump"s Muslim travel ban to the USA on January 30, 2017 in Edinburgh Image copyright Mark Runnacles
Image caption Demonstrators at the Edinburgh protest
Demonstrators hold placards as they march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump"s Muslim travel ban to the USA on January 30, 2017 in Edinburgh Image copyright Getty Images
Demonstrators march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump"s Muslim travel ban to the USA on January 30, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotlan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Demonstrators march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump's Muslim travel ban to the USA

.

Related Topics

More on this story