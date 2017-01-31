Scotland's papers: Trump protests and state visit row

Image copyright The National

Many of Scotland's front pages feature images of protestors demonstrating against the controversial immigration policies of new US president Donald Trump.

Leading with the headline "Scotland stands up to Trump", The National reports that tens of thousands of people joined marches in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and across the UK.

Alongside an image of a demonstration in Edinburgh, The Scotsman reports that Downing Street has refused to back down over an invitation to President Trump to make a state visit to the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Theresa May to postpone his meeting with the Queen unless the president "back-pedals" on his controversial travel ban, according to The Herald.

The i newspaper says that protestors took to the streets to "vent fury" at President Trump. It reports that 1.5 million people have signed a petition urging Downing Street to re-think the president's engagement with the Queen.

A former head of the Foreign Office has told The Times that the prime minister has put the Queen in a "very difficult position" and should downgrade President Trump's invitation from a state visit.

The Courier leads with a report on a demonstration against Donald Trump in Dundee. It says that hundreds of people joined the march.

Meanwhile The Scottish Sun leads with news that a man who was shot in a terror attack on a Tunisian beach was "left to die" in an ambulance.

The man who murdered Glasgow teenager Kriss Donald is claiming to be Jewish to get better food in prison, according to the Daily Record.

Nicola Sturgeon has told Theresa May that "time is running out" on reaching a Brexit deal, the Scottish Daily Mail reports.

On a similar theme, the Scottish Daily Express leads with speculation that a second referendum on Scottish independence could be called "within weeks".

The Daily Star leads with a Celebrity Big Brother story, while the Highland edition of The Press and Journal reports that a flyover in Inverness could soon end "motorists' misery".