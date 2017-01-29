Glasgow vet stranded over US flight ban 'a bit afraid'

A vet from Glasgow says she is "upset" and "afraid" after being prevented from flying to the US under President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from several Muslim countries.

Hamaseh Tayari, who holds an Iranian passport, had been due to fly home to Scotland from a holiday in Costa Rica via New York.

But she was told she could not fly to the USA because of the order.

The American president said the measures would "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US".

The 90-day travel ban affects nationals from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.