Delights and challenges of the North Coast 500

The North Coast 500 has been described as one of the world's top six road trips.

The route launched in 2016 and has brought tourists to the area. Durness has seen the area's first 24-hour fuel stop.

Local residents have been calling for improved infrastructure, worried that the area's single-track roads cannot handle the volume and speed of traffic, and for a crackdown on dangerous driving.

Organisers behind the route say they are aware of the difficulties and will continue working to help all road users.

BBC Scotland's Jackie O'Brien reports.