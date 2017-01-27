Additional support pupil: 'I couldn't read, now I aim for university'
Education can be a challenge for children who require additional help and support at school.
For many years, experts believed that sending children to mainstream education had the best outcome.
One family has spoken of the fight they faced to send their child to a specialist facility when mainstream schooling failed them.
Kieran Cruden told BBC Scotland's education correspondent Jamie McIvor how he hopes to go to university, although he was unable to read when aged twelve.