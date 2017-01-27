Auschwitz Holocaust survivor 'jumped from a train to escape'

Services have been held to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Scotland.

Saskia Tepe's mother survived the Holocaust and the bombing of Dresden.

She told BBC Scotland how her mother had jumped from a train which was heading to Auschwitz.

"The trains they used were freight trains, not the traditional trains that everybody recognises," she said.

"They were open-topped and because of her knowledge of that area she jumped into a snowdrift and wasn't seen by the guards and managed to escape."

Rwandan genocide survivor Umutesi Stewart also spoke at Scotland's national commemoration in Bishopbriggs on Thursday.

The message from both women was clear - learn the lessons of the past to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.