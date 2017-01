From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Alan Bruce Image caption Eilean Donan Castle. Photo by Alan Bruce.

Image copyright Ian Davidson Image caption A view of Perth from the city's Norie-Miller Walk. Ian Davidson was exercising along the banks of the River Tay.

Image copyright Eddie McMaihin Image caption The head-frame of Frances Colliery at Dysart. Photo by Eddie McMaihin from Crosshill, Fife.

Image copyright Derek Sime Image caption Derek Sime, from Stirling, viewed Loch Tay from Meall nan Tarmachan.

Image copyright Brian Hughes Image caption A prayer tree in Edinburgh's botanic gardens. Photo by Brian Hughes from Wishaw.

Image copyright Angus Chisholm Image caption Angus Chisholm, from Culduthel, liked the shape of these oil rigs near Cromarty.

Image copyright Alan C Tough Image caption The Aurora Borealis over Elgin at about 01:00 on Friday. Alan C Tough said it was "a spectacular auroral display".

Image copyright Jennifer Mole Image caption "Shooters and beaters emerge through the fog", said Jennifer Mole.

Image copyright Duncan Walker Image caption The golden light of the sun on Ord Hill, North Kessock. Duncan Walker, from Inverness, was there on Thursday.

Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption Black Hill, near Earlston. Walter Baxter, from Galashiels, took the photo from Eildon Mid Hill.

Image copyright Gerald Mcdonnell Image caption The demolition of Old Ballantine's tower has begun. Gerald Mcdonnell was walking in Levengrove Park.

Image copyright Lyndsay Mclafferty Image caption Lyndsay Mclafferty, from Garelochhead, said this is her husband's best Fred Astaire impression on a night out in Glasgow.

Image copyright Sue Moore Image caption Sue Moore visited Luss, by Loch Lomond, for "walk in the January sunshine".

