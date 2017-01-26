First man on television speaks

Scottish inventor John Logie Baird gave the first public demonstration of television on 26 January, 1926, changing the world forever.

To mark the occasion, here is the story of William Taynton - an office boy who worked near Baird in 1925. As Baird experimented with his invention, he asked Taynton to sit for him and as a result Taynton became the first person to ever appear on TV.

However, as Tayton recalled in this BBC interview in 1965, he wasn’t all that impressed with Baird’s contraption at first.