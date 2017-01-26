Judy Murray calls for action over future of tennis

Tennis is in danger of becoming irrelevant, Judy Murray has warned.

The tennis coach and mother of Andy and Jamie Murray has called for greater access to the sport.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's John Beattie for the Timeline programme, Ms Murray said access is limited to people who live in better-off areas.

The Lawn Tennis Association and Sportscotland have announced £15m funding for indoor tennis courts.

Judy Murray called for urgent action to be taken to build on the momentum of her sons' success in the game and to capitalise on interest in the sport.

