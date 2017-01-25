Sisters' Robert Burns tribute tops iTunes chart

Two musical sisters from Bearsden are celebrating after their record released in time for Burns Night topped the classical charts on iTunes.

The Ayoub Sisters recorded their hit Melodies From Scotland with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

It features some of Burns' most famous works, including Auld Lang Syne and My Love is Like A Red Red Rose.

The sisters, who have since recorded with producer Mark Ronson, have now signed a contract with the label Decca.