'Walking bus' improves school attendance
Media playback is unsupported on your device

School's 'walking bus' scheme helps reduce absenteeism

25 January 2017 Last updated at 15:24 GMT

A primary school has devised a simple and effective way of reducing lateness and absenteeism among children.

Inzievar Primary, in Oakley near Dunfermline, started a scheme to encourage the children to walk together to school in groups.

The groups, led by adults, collect pupils at a stop near their home.

Headteacher Jane Gray said the scheme has already had an impact on the attendance and performance of some children.

BBC Scotland's education correspondent Jamie McIvor reports.

Read more