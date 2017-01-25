School's 'walking bus' scheme helps reduce absenteeism
A primary school has devised a simple and effective way of reducing lateness and absenteeism among children.
Inzievar Primary, in Oakley near Dunfermline, started a scheme to encourage the children to walk together to school in groups.
The groups, led by adults, collect pupils at a stop near their home.
Headteacher Jane Gray said the scheme has already had an impact on the attendance and performance of some children.
BBC Scotland's education correspondent Jamie McIvor reports.