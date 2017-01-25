Scottish papers: Sturgeon 'slapdown' and Jacko murder claim

One story dominates Wednesday's front pages; the UK Supreme Court's ruling that the UK government must consult Parliament before triggering Brexit.

The Times Scotland describes it as a "landmark ruling" which means only MPs have the right to make the decision of "momentous significance" that will take the country out of the European Union and not the government.

The prospect of a second independence referendum has drawn even closer with the historic verdict by the UK Supreme Court, says The National. The paper reports how the court ruling means the Westminster Parliament must pass a law to trigger Article 50 for Brexit, however, the Scottish Parliament does not legally need to be consulted on the issue.

According to The Herald, Brexit battle lines have been drawn for a Downing Street showdown between Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon next week after the first minister insisted the prospect of a second Scottish independence referendum was "becoming ever clearer".

As the third biggest party in the Commons, the SNP is plotting fierce opposition to triggering Article 50, says the i. The paper writes that the party plans to table 50 "symbolic" amendments to the bill designed to bolster Edinburgh's influence on the process.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims the verdict is a "slapdown" for Nicola Sturgeon, calling the judges' decision not to back Brexit consultation powers for the UK's devolved administrations a "humiliation" for Scotland's first minister.

Likewise, the Scottish Daily Express says the judgement means the SNP "cannot hold the UK to ransom", but also says the verdict has brought a second referendum on Scottish independence closer.

The Daily Record writes that Scotland has been plunged into a fresh "constitutional crisis" because the Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood should get no official say on Brexit.

In other news, The Scotsman devotes its front page to its 200th birthday and says the Queen has led the tributes to the paper as it marks its bicentenary.

A top TV star was blackmailed for £18,500 by a crack addict who threatened to reveal he had a fetish for being trampled on, according to The Scottish Sun.

Like many of Wednesday's papers, the Daily Star of Scotland leads with claims by the daughter of the late Michael Jackson that her father was murdered. Quoting from a Rolling Stone interview, the paper says Ms Jackson, and others in her family, believe the pop star's death was "a set up".

The Courier leads with the story of missing dog Bella. So far a search for the dog, who is thought to have been trapped underground in animal tunnels at a Dundee cemetery, has proven unsuccessful.

Health chiefs in the Highlands have admitted they are facing "unprecedented" cuts of £100m over the next three years, reports the Press and Journal.