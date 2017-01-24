Rabbit warren search for missing Dundee dog

A search is continuing for a dog feared trapped underground at a cemetery in Dundee.

Bella, a nine-month-old Lakeland terrier, disappeared while out for a walk in Balgay Park with her owner Sheila Gaughan on Saturday.

Firefighters have been assisting in efforts to track her, with digging taking place at Balgay Cemetery.

It is thought Bella, who is reddish tan in colour, may have become stuck in a rabbit hole or fox tunnel.

On Monday morning, council workers used thermal imaging cameras to check rabbit holes on a hill at the cemetery.