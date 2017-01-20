Salmond reacts to Donald Trump inauguration

Former first minister Alex Salmond has reacted to Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the US.

Mr Salmond has had a number of run-ins with President Trump in the past.

After the inaugural address, he said: "It was shorter, angrier - it was campaign rhetoric. There was much less than I expected of reaching out to all the Americans who didn't vote for him.

"There was a lot of God it, even by inauguration standards, for someone who's found religion comparatively recently.

"So maybe it's a case of may God bless America, and may God help the rest of us."