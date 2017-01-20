Coastguard helicopter winches man to safety from boat

The skipper of a fishing boat was airlifted to hospital after falling unwell while working on Lewis.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) was alerted to the emergency at about 13:30 on Thursday.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter flew to the scene and a winchman was lowered to the boat, which was rising and falling on three metre (9.10ft) swell.

The skipper was flown to Stornoway for hospital treatment.

The MCA said the sea conditions at the time were "rough" and also that crew on the boat were "very well organised" in preparation for the medivac.

Footage: @MCA_media