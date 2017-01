From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 January.

Image copyright Keith Sully Image caption The moon was still visible over Ben Chonzie on Saturday morning. Keith Sully, from Creiff, was heading out for a walk at the time.

Image copyright Andrew Lynas Image caption Loch Long torpedo range near Arrochar. Photo by Andrew Lynas.

Image copyright Donald Saunders Image caption Pentlands National Park on Saturday. Donald Saunders, from Edinburgh, stopped for lunch at North Esk Reservoir.

Image copyright Margaret Squires Image caption Ploughing in Balmullo meant the prospect of an impromptu meal for some. Photo by Margaret Squires from St Andrews.

Image copyright Liz Higgins Image caption A blue sky and the golden wind vane of Crathes Castle proved too tempting for Liz Higgins from Kilburnie.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption Eric Niven, from Dundee, had this view from Dundee Law on Thursday evening.

Image copyright Morris Macleod Image caption Morris Macleod saw this stag at Newmarket, near Stornoway, on Tuesday.

Image copyright Jock Spey Image caption Findochty harbour. Photo sent in by Jock Spey.

Image copyright Bill Image caption Bill sent in this photo of a phone box in Cushnie, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Kevin Osborn Image caption Scalloway Fire Festival. Kevin Osborn says it is the first of 12 Up Helly Aa events in Shetland.

Image copyright Phil Randall Image caption Phil Randall drove through the Trossachs, to Loch Lubnaig, on Monday.

Image copyright Julie Kellock Image caption Iain, from Carluke, watched the sunrise over the Kelpies on Saturday. Photo sent in by Julie Kellock.

Image copyright Mary-Clare Dickie Image caption Mary-Clare Dickie went for a walk along the east beach at North Berwick on Saturday.

