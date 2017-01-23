Virtually cycling the length of Britain

A digital games programmer from Angus is thought to be the first person to cycle from Land's End to John o'Groats in virtual reality (VR).

Aaron Puzey did it without leaving home. He used an exercise bike, publicly available images and a smartphone app he wrote himself.

He rode more than 900 miles, burning 50,000 calories in the process.

Now he's hoping his creation - called CycleVR - will become a commercial proposition.