ScotRail Alliance managing director Phil Verster leaves role

The managing director of the ScotRail Alliance is leaving to take up a new role in England.

Phil Vester, who has been in the post since May 2015, is to become managing director of the East West rail project between Oxford and Cambridge.

The 53-year-old has been facing intense pressure in recent months, because of the rail service's failure to meet targets on punctuality and reliability.

The identity of his successor will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Mr Verster sparked a row at Holyrood over who would pay for free travel for season ticket holders as compensation for ScotRail train delays.

ScotRail Alliance was formed as a partnership involving Abellio ScotRail and Network Rail, intended to improve performance through cooperation between the rail operator and the rail infrastructure company.

New business

Mr Verster said: "Over the last two years I have worked with my team to launch the ScotRail Alliance, delivering hundreds of commitments and laying the ground for the exciting new train fleets that will start to arrive later this year.

"The opportunity to build on these same principles with the creation of a new business such as East West Rail is great for me and my family, and I wish the ScotRail Alliance team all the best for the future."

Mark Carne, the chief executive of Network Rail, said: "Phil has done a great job setting up the ScotRail Alliance and overseeing the delivery of one of the largest programmes of rail modernisation in Scotland since Victorian times.

"I am delighted that a leader of Phil's calibre will be heading up the new East West rail project.

"We have agreed a replacement to succeed Phil and will be making an announcement shortly."

Track record

During Mr Verster's time in charge, Abellio ScotRail has faced calls for it to be stripped of the £7bn 10-year franchise.

Transport Scotland ordered ScotRail to put in place an improvement plan after 2016 saw its performance slip below contracted standards.

Mr Verster has previously been Network Rail's managing director for London North East and deputy chief executive officer at Irish Rail.

At the time of his appointment, Dutch contract holder Abellio said his track record on improvement and safety made him an "ideal candidate".