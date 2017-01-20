Corbyn to attack SNP budget plans in Glasgow speech

Image copyright PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to use his first speech in Scotland in 2017 to attack the SNP's budget.

Mr Corbyn will make a speech in Glasgow to accuse the Scottish government of "devolving austerity and passing the buck".

He will also accuse Theresa May of engaging in a "race to the bottom" with her Brexit plans.

The SNP accused Mr Corbyn of "carping from the sidelines" and said Labour in Scotland were "stuck in a sorry place".

Mr Corbyn is expected to say: "The SNP government simply passes on Tory austerity and is increasingly failing to govern effectively or fairly.

"Trying to talk left at Westminster when in opposition, whilst acting right in power at Holyrood, is not standing up for Scotland.

"It is not standing up for Scotland failing to tackle the scandalous level of health inequalities here in this great city of Glasgow and across Scotland. It is not standing up for Scotland overseeing a growing attainment gap between children from poorer and wealthier backgrounds.

"It is not standing up for Scotland refusing to use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to invest in all of these areas - and many more where the SNP has failed.

"The SNP is not standing up for Scotland. It's standing up for the establishment."

Constitutional convention

Mr Corbyn, who will be joined by Kezia Duglade at the Glasgow event, will also make reference to the Scottish party leader's plans for a "people's constitutional convention", which she had referred to as "a new Act of Union".

Opposition parties had accused Labour of being "all at sea" on the issue when Mr Corbyn previously said he "would not use the words new Act of Union".

Mr Corbyn will say he agrees with Ms Dugdale about the need for a review to "redistribute reclaimed powers and resources across all our nations".

A spokesman for the SNP said: "Jeremy Corbyn's comments are exactly the sort of carping from the sidelines that Kezia Dugdale warned about when she said that Labour would be unelectable under his leadership.

"Labour in Scotland are stuck in a sorry place between completely irrelevant and totally desperate, and today's reunion is set to be a prickly affair.

"Just last week Jeremy Corbyn fatally undermined Kezia Dugdale's plans on the constitution - and the attempts to paper over the cracks with this contrived photo op will fool no one.

"But it's not just internal Labour division that is driving voters away, it's the fact that nobody knows what purpose they serve.

"While the SNP are standing up for Scotland against a Tory hard Brexit, Labour have capitulated to the Tories at Westminster - opening the door to economic catastrophe."