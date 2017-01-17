A puppy who swallowed an 8in kitchen knife is recovering after life-saving surgery

A puppy who swallowed an 8in (20cm) kitchen knife is recovering after undergoing life-saving surgery.

Twelve-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier Macie was rushed to the emergency vet after she began choking.

Her owner thought she had eaten a toy but X-rays revealed a knife, with the handle lodged in her intestines and the tip of the blade in her gullet.

The PSDA vet who has been caring for Macie since her operation said she was "extremely lucky to survive".