Former FMs' ideas on shake-up of Holyrood

Two former first ministers say government ministers should be scrutinised more closely to strengthen democracy in the Scottish Parliament.

Lord McConnell called for a realignment of MSPs towards their constituents and less-centred on parties and for increased scrutiny of ministers. He said: "Government does a better job when it is challenged and ministers do a better job when they fear being challenged."

Looking towards the future, given the changing nature of wider global politics, was a key aim of Henry McLeish. He called for Holyrood to have "a bigger identity in Scotland because we want to strengthen our democracy and democracy, in my view, is at risk at the present time".

The former Holyrood leaders were giving evidence to the newly-formed Commission for Parliamentary Reform.