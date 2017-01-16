Ring reveals story of Auschwitz Scot Jane Haining

The Antiques Roadshow has revealed new details about a ring which belonged to a Scotswoman who died in Auschwitz.

Jane Haining's jewellery was analysed by expert John Benjamin for a special episode of the programme to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Her relatives had believed that the ring originated in Scotland.

However, Mr Benjamin said that on closer examination it carried an Austro-Hungarian stamp and might have been given to her as a gift.

Ms Haining - from Dunscore in Dumfries and Galloway - was arrested by the Nazis while looking after Jewish girls at the Scottish Mission School in Budapest.

She died in Auschwitz in 1944, aged 47.