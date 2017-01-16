Mother 'heard a shot' as she dropped her son at nursery

A 35-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after a shooting near a primary school in Glasgow. A shot was fired close to St George's, in Penilee, at about 09:05.

Police say it appears to have been a targeted attack. No-one else was hurt.

One mother who was dropping her son off at the school nursery at the time described hearing the sound of a shot and said she hoped none of the children saw the event unfold.