Tunisia inquests: 'Families want to know what happened'

Inquests into the deaths of 30 British holidaymakers, who died in Tunisia in June 2015, have begun.

Gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on tourists on the beach in Sousse, killing 38 people.

Scots couples Jim and Ann McQuire, from Cumbernauld, and Billy and Lisa Graham from Bankfoot, died in the attack.

Andrew Ritchie QC, who is representing relatives in court, says families want to know what happened their loved ones and what travel advice had been issued to warn tourists of the threat of terrorism in the area.