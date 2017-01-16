Donald Trump inauguration TV listing goes viral

Image copyright Twitter/@GeorgeTakei

A TV listing of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration has caught people's attention both in the UK and the US.

The Sunday Herald TV critic Damian Love reimagined the ceremony as a return of the classic science fiction series The Twilight Zone.

President Trump: The Inauguration

4pm, BBC One/ STV

"After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history. Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories - among the most common is the "What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War" setting - but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present.

The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today's feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It's a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we're not careful."

Love's satirical piece has amused people on both sides of the Atlantic.

A Facebook post by singer-songwriter Billy Bragg calling the listing a preview of things to come has been shared more than 125,000 times while Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted: "The Sunday Herald TV section wins today."

Seth MacFarlane, creator of animated TV series Family Guy, also tweeted his appreciation while Twitter user Scott Wryn worries Mr Trump may invade Scotland in response.

Image copyright Twitter/@ScottWrynn

Not everyone approved of the joke though. @TheSkankworks tweeted: "They can't even write a TV schedule without filling it with fake news and propaganda."

The Editor of the Sunday Herald, Neil Mackay, tweeted: "I would like the good people of the world to help me get @realDonaldTrump to read this from today's Sunday Herald. Love from Scotland x."

The president-elect, normally quick to react to criticism, has not responded to the piece so far.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on Friday 20 January and you can watch the real programme President Trump: The Inauguration at 16:00 GMT on BBC One.

by Patrick Evans, UGC and Social News team