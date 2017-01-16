Brother due in court over fatal new year house fire

Image caption Cameron Logan died and Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire on New Year's Day

The brother of a man who died in a house fire in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, on New Year's Day is due to appear in court.

Blair Logan was arrested in connection with the death of Cameron, 23.

Cameron's girlfriend Rebecca Williams, 24, remains in hospital following the Achray Place house blaze, while the bothers' parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Mr Logan, 26, is expected to appear in private at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

Ms Williams, a journalist with Global Radio, was initially taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition.

She was later transferred to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she is now said to be in a stable condition.

Forensic officers are continuing their investigations at the house.

Image caption Forensic officers were at the house in Achray Place