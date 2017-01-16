Scotland's papers: NHS at 'breaking point' and Trump deal

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The National

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright The Sun

Image copyright Daily Star

Image copyright Press and Journal

Image copyright The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon's attempts to calm fears over the NHS in Scotland have suffered a significant setback after one of the country's most senior doctors warned the service is at "breaking point", according to The Herald.

The Scotsman says the doctor warned that the NHS in Scotland is stretched close to breaking point and needs more staff in all posts.

The Times Scotland edition says Donald Trump will offer Britain a quick and fair trade deal with America within weeks of taking office to help make Brexit a "great thing".

More than £3bn of taxpayers' cash is being pumped into some of Scotland's biggest charities each year, an investigation by the Scottish Daily Mail has found.

The Daily Express says Leave campaigners have welcomed Theresa May's plan to go for the "full works" with a "clean Brexit".

The National reports that Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell has said the country's position on Brexit will be put "straight and clear" to the UK government on Thursday.

The mother of a critically ill seven-year-old boy is being forced to travel 300 miles every day to see him because of a bed shortage at a new hospital, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun leads with a story about the half-brother of Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle Jr, who the paper says has apologised for his gun arrest.

"Gnaw blimey" is the headline on the front page of the the Daily Star, which has a story about a rodent catcher who claims he has caught Britain's biggest ever rat.

The Press and Journal says the former surgeon to the Queen has claimed north-east health chiefs have failed to act on a "damning report" published more than two years ago.

And The Courier says a man has been charged following a "horror road crash" in Guardbridge on Saturday morning.