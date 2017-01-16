Union warns 'stealth cuts' hitting school cleaning

Image copyright Thinkstock

Cuts in school support staff mean some schools may not be thoroughly cleaned, a union has claimed.

Unison said 1,841 jobs supporting teachers in schools had disappeared since 2010.

The posts include those of classroom assistants, technicians, cleaners and librarians.

Council umbrella group Cosla said the job losses were due to cuts in government funding for local authorities.

The Scottish government, however, insisted councils' overall spending power to support local services was to increase by £241m.

Unison surveyed about 900 members who work in schools to get a sense of the impact of what they describe as "stealth cuts".

Working late

They claimed cuts were having a big impact on the workload of the support staff who remained - and affecting teachers and pupils.

The findings of the research include:

Library hours, sports and lunch or after school clubs, music tuition and cleaning have all been cut

The number of school librarians has been cut, making it harder to help children from deprived backgrounds;

Support staff who remain in schools are skipping breaks and working late to cope with increased workloads;

Six in 10 of those surveyed said morale was low.

The number of teachers in Scottish schools rose last year for the first time in several years, according to government figures. Councils are now obliged to maintain the ratio of teachers to students so cannot easily cut teacher numbers.

However councils - which have faced years of tight budgets - still decide how much to spend on the education service overall and can decide how many staff are needed in other roles.



Carol Ball, the chairwoman of Unison's education committee, said there were 7,000 more pupils attending Scottish schools now than in 2010 and that the sums "just don't add up".

She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "In terms of support staff, who obviously assist especially with children with additional support for learning needs, what we're seeing on the ground is that that support has not increased.

"The resources that are necessary to fully support these children are not there and are not in the classroom."

Ms Ball said Unison members were also not receiving adequate training.

She added: "We fully support the mainstreaming of children with additional support needs. However, the resources need to be there.

"The special training needs to be there and they're not receiving that training. That puts extra strain on them and we want the best possible start for our children."

Dave Watson, Unison regional manager, added: "The Scottish government has targets to reduce inequality in educational outcomes. Sadly, it is children from the most deprived backgrounds that need the access to libraries, or help from librarians. They are less likely to have computers, printers or quiet warm places to do homework. "

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) warned that the cuts would lead to an "unsustainable situation" where schools and staff were asked to achieve more with less.

"This leads to increased stress amongst staff, and the potential for associated health problems to emerge - which can then compound workload pressures due to staff illness," he said.

Analysis by BBC Scotland education correspondent Jamie McIvor

Councils have faced tough budgets for years.

Dramatic, controversial cuts have been relatively few and far between - councils argue they have tried their best to prioritise the most important local services including education.

Instead, the impact of tight budgets has often been felt through so-called stealth cuts: cuts in budgets or staffing which may not have an immediately obvious impact, grab headlines or attract widespread public comment.

The effect of these stealth cuts tends to take two broad forms; either the remaining staff find their workload increases or work ends up not being done.

Some may use evidence of stealth cuts as an argument that councils need more money or at least more freedom to raise money.

Others may argue individual councils are taking the wrong decisions or that it may be possible to find ways of delivering services more efficiently to make up for the impact of cuts or monetary pressure.

The survey comes as councils across Scotland deliberate over their budgets for the year ahead.

Cosla said Unison was "absolutely right" about the impact on-going cuts are having an impact on services.

A spokesman said: "They are giving a very accurate position from the frontline on the real impact that cuts to councils have.

"In the run up to the Scottish budget announcement last month Cosla president David O'Neill was very clear that a further cut to councils on top of the £350m cut from last year would lead to real job losses and have a real impact on services.

"These were not empty words - this is the harsh reality of the budget decisions taken by Scottish government and job losses and cuts to services are what we are starting to see come to fruition.

"Parents should be in no doubt that losing classroom assistants, technicians, cleaners and librarians does have a detrimental impact on their child's experience at school. Compounding this is the impact such significant job losses has on existing staff who are having to do their best to cover.

"Despite the best efforts of councils to maintain services, the reality is that the infrastructure around a lot of service areas is really starting to crumble."

'Spending power'

The Scottish government argues it has tried to protect councils in recent years from what it called "Westminster austerity".

In the coming year, less is being offered for ongoing commitments but the government says there will be more for local services overall through new money for head teachers, changes to the way council tax is calculated for some homes and possible across-the-board rises in council tax.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "We want all children and young people to receive the support they need in school to achieve their full learning potential. Decisions about employment of support staff are the responsibility of individual education authorities, in light of their priorities and local circumstances.

"Taking next year's local government finance settlement plus the other sources of income available through potential increases in council tax, and health and social care integration, the overall increase in spending power to support local authority services amounts to £241m or 2.3%."