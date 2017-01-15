Police appeal after robbery at Aberdeen shop

Image copyright Google

Police are investigating a robbery at an Aberdeen shop after it was held up by a man armed with a weapon.

The man took a three-figure sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes during the raid on Adie's Self-Service in Bedford Road.

Det Sgt Andy Machray said nobody was injured but a member of staff was "shaken" by the incident which happened at 18:30 on Friday.

He appealed for help from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area.

The suspect was last seen on the lane to the rear of Sunnyside Road.

He was white, in his early 20s and he wore casual clothing and a blue top.