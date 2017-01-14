Met Office warning of more snow over Scotland

Image copyright Derek Bremner Image caption Derek Bremner said the snow in Wick on Friday night was "unreal"

Scotland could be hit by another wave of snow this weekend, forecasters have warned.

Rain, sleet and snow will spread across Scotland and northern England on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, according to The Met Office.

It has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice.

It came after travel disruption continued in parts of the north of Scotland, following heavy snowfall overnight.

The A9 was closed for a time between Helmsdale and Newport while snow ploughs cleared the road.

And police in the Highlands and the north-east warned of difficult driving conditions on many routes.

They urged motorists to drive according to the conditions and allow extra time for their journeys.

Image copyright Jan Bark Image caption Snow has already fallen on parts of Scotland. This was the scene in Biggar.

The Met Office warned that there were likely to be further accumulations of snow as well as icy patches on untreated surfaces.

It could lead to slippery conditions of pavements and cycle paths, it added.

Its chief forecaster said: "During Saturday evening and through Sunday morning an area of rain, sleet and snow will spread across Scotland and northern England from the west.

"This will lead to icy stretches developing in places whilst some temporary accumulations of snow are also expected.

"As much as 1 to 3cm may fall in places at low levels over eastern and northern Scotland and also the north of England on ground above 150m (492ft).

"Over the higher ground of Scotland as much as 5 to 10 cm may accumulate. Sleet and snow will turn to rain from the west and north after midnight."

Image copyright Derek Bremner Image caption The snow in Wick left the roads in a dangerous conditions, said Derek Bremner

Image copyright Derek Bremner

Image copyright Derek Bremner Image caption Wick was still covered in a blanket of snow this morning

One Wick resident, Derek Bremner, told BBC Scotland that the snowfall in the town on Friday night was "unreal".

He said it left the roads dangerous and cars and vans became stuck in "whiteout conditions".

Elsewhere, bus companies were reporting that some routes in Inverness and Tain were impassable.

Football has also fallen victim to the weather, with several matches postponed because of frozen pitches.

Image copyright The Grahamslaws Image caption Snow has also fallen in the north-east. This photograph was taken in Banchory.

Image copyright PA

