Brother arrested over new year fire death

Image caption Cameron Logan died and Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire on New Year's Day

Police have arrested the brother of a man who died in a house fire in East Dunbartonshire on New Year's Day.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze in Milngavie on 1 January, while his partner Rebecca Williams, 24, was seriously injured.

Blair Logan, 26, has been arrested in connection with his brother's death and the alleged attempted murder of his parents, both aged 54, and Ms Williams.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Ms Williams, a journalist with Global Radio, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow initially in a critical condition.

She is now said to be in a stable condition.