'Unsafe' frozen meat and fish products being recalled

A number of meat and fish products being sold in Scotland are being recalled as they are "potentially unsafe".

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said the MDA Products Ltd items had been repackaged in unapproved premises.

It also said they may have "best before" or "use by" dates that had been extended beyond those set by the manufacturers and should not be eaten.

Home Bargains and Factory Foods are among the shops known to sell them.

They have also been sold by Frozen Value Ltd, trading as Fultons Foods and Jack Fultons.

FSS said it had issued a Food Alert for Action (Fafa) to the heads of environmental health services at Scottish councils.

In a statement, the agency said the products, mostly chicken and fish, were the subject of "a number of labelling and traceability contraventions".

It added: "They may have 'best before' or 'use by' dates that have been extended beyond those set by the manufacturers and without authorisation. They are not compliant with food law requirements and should be withdrawn from the market and recalled from consumers.

"Despite investigations by the enforcement authorities, it has not been possible to obtain the full distribution details or product traceability record for these products."

The FSS said the Fafa applied to all products of animal origin packed and supplied by MDA Products Ltd, FY4 3RL.

Known affected products: