Rare Trump whisky sold for £6,000 at auction

A rare bottle of whisky signed by US president elect Donald Trump has sold for £6,000 at auction in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old GlenDronach single malt whisky was bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

A Canadian bidder paid more than twice the estimated price to secure the bottle at the auction of rare whiskies.

A bottle of 52-year-old Macallan 1950 fetched £10,000, while a bottle of the Black Bowmore went for £5,200.

Laurie Black, whisky expert at McTear's auctioneers, said: "There was a huge amount of interest in the bottle and we were delighted with the final price, which was several times more than previous Trump bottles have sold for.

"The GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right, however, the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost."